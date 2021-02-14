Conscripts in war on human nature

Used to be a character in "Rocky and Bullwinkle" called Captain Peter “Wrongway” Peachfuzz. Should be the symbol for Montana Republicans; also (not including Sen. Jon Tester) our national bagmen for the boys in the dark. Not because Tester is a Democrat, who’re as much responsible for the errant voyage of the American galleon as are the Visigoths maintaining global hegemony of this racist conglomerate which supports the 1%, and calls themselves passionate defenders of “Montana values” or the “American way.”

Matt Rosendale: hearing his preposterous drawlings constitutes an ungodly ear assault. The gentrifiers came up with this nonpareil quiddity to announce their arrival? Here, in this Last Best Hope, we see in him the faces of Kavanaugh, Graham, Goetz, Jordan, Johnson, Boebert and Greene.

I’m not talking here about the “Horse Soldiers,” the 23-day warriors who rode horses into Afghanistan after 9/11. These finders of their true nature (among the multitude of natures man has yet to discover within himself) are not only crystalline examples of true hearts within the mess of existence, but admirable in extremis.

What I am talking about are conscripts of the fundamentalists — of wealth or religion — in the war on the nature of the human.