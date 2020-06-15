Consequence of defunding police

Consequence of defunding police

Defunding the police: 

911: May I help you?

Caller: I have an intruder and he may be armed.

911: Since we have defunded the police, I might be able to send our Conflict Resolution Team or a social worker.

Caller: We have no police?

911: Not since the city council diverted their funding to other pressing social needs.

Caller: Well, at least I still have my wrist rocket after the government confiscated my firearms. Wish me luck!

911: Have you tried Ghostbusters or a call to Dr. Phil?

Bob Whaley,

Missoula

