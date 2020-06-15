Consequence of defunding police

Defunding the police:
911: May I help you?
Caller: I have an intruder and he may be armed.
911: Since we have defunded the police, I might be able to send our Conflict Resolution Team or a social worker.
Caller: We have no police?
911: Not since the city council diverted their funding to other pressing social needs.
Caller: Well, at least I still have my wrist rocket after the government confiscated my firearms. Wish me luck!
911: Have you tried Ghostbusters or a call to Dr. Phil?
Bob Whaley,
Missoula
