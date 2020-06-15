Consequence of defunding police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defunding the police:

911: May I help you?

Caller: I have an intruder and he may be armed.

911: Since we have defunded the police, I might be able to send our Conflict Resolution Team or a social worker.

Caller: We have no police?

911: Not since the city council diverted their funding to other pressing social needs.

Caller: Well, at least I still have my wrist rocket after the government confiscated my firearms. Wish me luck!

911: Have you tried Ghostbusters or a call to Dr. Phil?

Bob Whaley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0