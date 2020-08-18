Consequences of indulging marijuana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voting is a privilege for an informed electorate. Minus information, opinions are less certain than a cast of the dice, rendering corresponding votes a parody of democracy.

On Nov. 3 Montanans will cast their sacred vote whether or not to legalize marijuana. Yet so far there has been no informed public debate on the issue. The truth about marijuana’s part in mental illness and violence has been successfully suppressed. Former New York Times reporter, and no Republican, Alex Berenson has, however, done his country a great service by writing a primer on the subject, called "Tell Your Children." Easy to read, concise and cogent, he lays out the consequences of indulging this drug.

Character muscles atrophy when we avoid the strenuous. If we are to remain free of those who would deceive and thereby manipulate us, we must do the work of educating ourselves. Berenson has done his part in achieving this object, now we must do ours. Tell your children.

Lynn Swartos,

Missoula

