 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consequences of skipping vaccine

Consequences of skipping vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}

There are only three consequences for not getting the coronavirus vaccine.

You could die; or become so ill that when you recover, you nor anybody else will know how long the symptoms will last, or how it will affect your biological systems in the near or distant future.

You can unwittingly pass it on to your loved ones.

You won’t be able to enter the hospital to comfort them while they are sick, or hold their hand if they die.

You may get lucky and none of the above will happen, but is it worth the risk?

Gail Westleigh,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Dictator wanted to create havoc
Letters

Dictator wanted to create havoc

Remember when Saddam Hussein knew he had lost the war with the American-led allies in his quest to take over Kuwait? As an egocentric dictator…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News