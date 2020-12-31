Consequences of skipping vaccine

There are only three consequences for not getting the coronavirus vaccine.

You could die; or become so ill that when you recover, you nor anybody else will know how long the symptoms will last, or how it will affect your biological systems in the near or distant future.

You can unwittingly pass it on to your loved ones.

You won’t be able to enter the hospital to comfort them while they are sick, or hold their hand if they die.

You may get lucky and none of the above will happen, but is it worth the risk?

Gail Westleigh,

Missoula

