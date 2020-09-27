 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conservation Voters endorse Tranel for PSC

Conservation Voters endorse Tranel for PSC

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana Conservation Voters, a statewide non-partisan organization, believes we all can help protect our environment and our climate by electing conservation champions at all levels of government.

To that end, we strongly endorse Monica Tranel for Public Service Commissioner District 4.

Our Public Service Commission, a small state agency, has a very big say in determining the size of our electric bills — and the health of our economy and our environment.

We believe the commissioners have a responsibility to steer our state’s ship of energy transition. Our current five commissioners are unable to navigate the choppy waters of monopoly-utility regulation — the complexities of finance, technology, oversight and consumer protection.

Tranel brings to the PSC more than 20 years of relevant experience, having served as staff attorney for the Montana Consumer Counsel and for the PSC itself. Tranel can steer this ship to smoother waters, her leadership providing a much-needed rudder.

In contrast, her opponent, Jennifer Fielder, denies the science of climate change and is known for her zeal to sell off Montana’s public lands. She has no relevant experience or knowledge for this job.

We urge you to vote for Monica Tranel and for all candidates we’re endorsing. See www.mtvoters.org.

Montana Conservation Voters

Missoula Chapter:

Dave Dittloff,

Amy Cilimburg,

Bert Lindler,

Peter Nielsen,

Amy Katz,

Jacob Foster,

Sue Furey

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

Don't believe polls
Letters

Don't believe polls

Enough! I cannot remain quiet any longer. How politically naive can you be? You keep reporting poll results as if they are something real. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News