Conservation Voters endorse Tranel for PSC

Montana Conservation Voters, a statewide non-partisan organization, believes we all can help protect our environment and our climate by electing conservation champions at all levels of government.

To that end, we strongly endorse Monica Tranel for Public Service Commissioner District 4.

Our Public Service Commission, a small state agency, has a very big say in determining the size of our electric bills — and the health of our economy and our environment.

We believe the commissioners have a responsibility to steer our state’s ship of energy transition. Our current five commissioners are unable to navigate the choppy waters of monopoly-utility regulation — the complexities of finance, technology, oversight and consumer protection.

Tranel brings to the PSC more than 20 years of relevant experience, having served as staff attorney for the Montana Consumer Counsel and for the PSC itself. Tranel can steer this ship to smoother waters, her leadership providing a much-needed rudder.

In contrast, her opponent, Jennifer Fielder, denies the science of climate change and is known for her zeal to sell off Montana’s public lands. She has no relevant experience or knowledge for this job.