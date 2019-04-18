Conservative Talk Show Insectarium
There is a place near yonder swamp that's full of creepy crawlies
The brain of one who enters there may soon become loblolly
Clear thoughts are muddled by harangues of stinging, biting, stabbing
And finished off by deathful droughts of buzzing, shrieking, jabbing
If you should happen by this place of creatures so foreboding
Protect your brain; take itch and scratch as messages of warning
But should you enter, be prepared to feel the heat and horrors
Rush the exit, flea insanity, out-speed the peckish borers
Beware the mutterlies and fact-fly-bys,
The fiction bees and flim-flam fleas
The centascreeds and sillypeeds,
Walking sicks and lunaticks
Dungbugs and lady thugs
Gossip tattles and prickly prattles
The right-winged spinners, and thick-skinned sinners
Under miners and speckled whiners
Silky wheedlers, leering needlers
The fire rants, speech-blight a-fibs, waspish wing-nuts,
Mud throwers, troll crickets, yellow yackits
Mad-as-hatter hissing cockroaches and deep-winged hoaxes,
Doom-saying, braying mantises
Sputter beetles, slick beetles
Character assassin beetles
Bone-headed crasshoppers
Cone-headed cash croppers
Stuntsman spiders
Spitting spiders
Aggressive mouth spiders
Common louse spiders
Deceiving webworms, piercing earworms
Scoffin' flies, braggin' flies
Reputation slaughter striders, pond scum skaters, madcap haters
Rottin' cheaters, blood suck skeeters —
You'll leave with minds and tongues like them
Numbed at the Talk Show Insectarium.
Frances Coover,
Missoula