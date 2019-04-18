{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Conservative Talk Show Insectarium

There is a place near yonder swamp that's full of creepy crawlies

The brain of one who enters there may soon become loblolly

Clear thoughts are muddled by harangues of stinging, biting, stabbing

And finished off by deathful droughts of buzzing, shrieking, jabbing

If you should happen by this place of creatures so foreboding

Protect your brain; take itch and scratch as messages of warning

But should you enter, be prepared to feel the heat and horrors

Rush the exit, flea insanity, out-speed the peckish borers

Beware the mutterlies and fact-fly-bys,

The fiction bees and flim-flam fleas

The centascreeds and sillypeeds,

Walking sicks and lunaticks

Dungbugs and lady thugs

Gossip tattles and prickly prattles

The right-winged spinners, and thick-skinned sinners

Under miners and speckled whiners

Silky wheedlers, leering needlers

The fire rants, speech-blight a-fibs, waspish wing-nuts,

Mud throwers, troll crickets, yellow yackits

Mad-as-hatter hissing cockroaches and deep-winged hoaxes,

Doom-saying, braying mantises

Sputter beetles, slick beetles

Character assassin beetles

Bone-headed crasshoppers

Cone-headed cash croppers

Stuntsman spiders

Spitting spiders

Aggressive mouth spiders

Common louse spiders

Deceiving webworms, piercing earworms

Scoffin' flies, braggin' flies

Reputation slaughter striders, pond scum skaters, madcap haters

Rottin' cheaters, blood suck skeeters —

You'll leave with minds and tongues like them

Numbed at the Talk Show Insectarium.

Frances Coover,

Missoula

