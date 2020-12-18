Conservatives listen to Murdoch media

Why are Governor-elect Gianforte and Attorney General Fox and 100-plus legislators backing President Trump in his lawsuits to overturn the 2020 presidential election? Do you really think it is to curry favor with a 74-year-old, lame-duck president?

Who tells the conservative base how to think? Who does the conservative base listen to with religious fervor? Who did Jared Kushner call when Fox news called Arizona for Joe Biden? Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch and News Corporation made Donald Trump president.

If a conservative politician falls out of favor with Fox News, they have committed political suicide. Most politicians are considering the next level in their political careers. Without the blessing of a major news corporation (of which there are five), they haven’t a chance. They are not backing President Trump. They are staying on the “right” side of Rupert Murdoch.

Mike Evock,

Missoula

