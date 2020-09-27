 Skip to main content
Conservatives reliant on 'hate'

In reading past letters to the editor, I can’t help but wonder why so many of the more conservatively based writers seem so concerned with demonizing those more progressively tending.

The word "hate" seems to figure prominently in so many letters — the others hate America or they hate you or they hate freedom or they definitely hate our president. Hate is a strong word and it is extremely dismissive and yet it is so common to these particular letters of opinion.

I watch Fox News sometimes in the evening and it is amazing how often that word "hate" comes up in these nightly broadcasts as well. Democrats seem only able to hate, while Republicans only have love in their hearts for our country.

Why does this hatred seem to be the "go to" position for conservatives? What are they so afraid of that a different point of view must be denigrated so harshly and completely? It seems unfair and not very American.

Might be useful to reflect upon this in the political season in which we find ourselves.

James Wood,

Missoula

 

