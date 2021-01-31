Consider all aspects of immigration policy

He articulates very well the complexities of immigration policy in our heavily populated era. We appreciate the suffering of those living in many parts of the world, but it is important to think immigration policy through very carefully. While compassionate impulses may seem commendable, what benefits one group may well be harmful to others.

Immigration has different ramifications now than in the early days of our nation. As many nations do, including our Canadian neighbors, we must exercise the right to be very judicious about who is allowed entry. Are they healthy and able to work? Have they any education? Are they willing to learn our language, follow our laws, adapt to our customs? If so, they have the potential to become American. If not, perhaps they should look elsewhere for refuge.