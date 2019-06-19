I was curious what amount of greenhouse gases are produced each day by Missoula drivers, commuting by themselves, alone to work.
From 2009, the average commute time in Missoula to work is quite low at 15.8 minutes (national average 25 minutes). Using an average speed of 32 MPH, from government data, this would translate into a 8.43 miles for an average daily commute.
The recent employment number in Missoula proper from 2017 is 39,677 people. According to past census data, the percentage of drivers driving an automobile to work alone in Missoula is 68%. The number of automobiles with lone drivers in Missoula would be 26,980 vehicles.
Standard MPG for estimated vehicles would give: 15,325 cars burning 6,130 gallons, 4,937 pickups burning 2,765 gallons and 5,666 SUVs burning 3,683 gallons of gasoline.
This total of 12,578 gallons of E10 gasoline, producing 17.7 lbs of greenhouse gas per gallon, would amount to 222,631 pounds of greenhouse gas per workday. It would take about three 18-wheelers to haul this weight. If this gas were turned into water, this weight of water would fill an Olympic size swimming pool with 3.2 inches of water.
There is no direct fee for the bus in Missoula, soon with some electric buses.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula