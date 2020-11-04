 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consider campaign election reforms

Consider campaign election reforms

{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the election dust has settled, it's time to take a hard look at campaign election reform.

We need to shorten the primary election campaign season to six months, reduce the amount candidates can spend on advertising, reduce the dark money, better identify the folks who are advertising and develop a fact-check mechanism which reviews campaign advertising for untruths, distortions and misleading facts. News outlets which print, publish or broadcast false advertising should be held accountable in some way which does not interfere with our First Amendment rights.

Right now the only people who are benefiting from the (unlimited) campaign seasons are the (mostly) out-of-state folks who own our electronic media stations and newspapers and the local printers. The deluge of political advertising is tiresome and dispiriting

And the losers are the voters, many of whom have turned off and tuned out. True democracy is at risk. And you can bet the candidates themselves would welcome the relief.

Don Larson,

Seeley Lake

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News