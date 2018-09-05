City and county leaders raised property taxes by roughly 4 percent last month. Nowhere in the discussions leading to those moves was was there talk about how to trim costs. Councilman Jesse Ramos focused on cutting city programs, but no official seriously broached the topic of streamlining government.
Here's a suggestion: examine consolidation as a way to reduce and eliminate the duplication of services. One public works, police and fire department instead of the duplication we are now forced to endure. If the (very well-paid) mayor and county commissioners are truly concerned about efficient government, they could undertake a detailed study of city-county consolidation to determine what savings could be achieved. Publish the results and have a public discussion of where to go with the findings.
Consolidated city-county governments such as Butte-Silverbow provide government services for way less than those we get in Missoula County.
There is only one incorporated town in Missoula County — Missoula — so it would be relatively easy to combine our local governments to become more efficient, fair and cost-effective.
We are forking out nearly $400,000 a month for mayor and county commissioner salaries, and I think most taxpayers agree we're not getting good value for our money.
Don Larson,
Seeley Lake