As a recent transfer from southern California, I am watching the issue of electric bikes and scooters carefully. Anyone who thinks it is a good idea should spend some time in Santa Monica.
It is an excellent idea to get cars off the roads, but then you have hundreds of these devices to account for. They end up in piles in corners. They require designated lanes. As they move through traffic, drivers need to be extra alert.
My question would be, will the revenue they generate be worth the cost?
Cynthia Crane,
Missoula