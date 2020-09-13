 Skip to main content
Consider COVID consequences

A recent letter to the editor said that more Montanans die of influenza than from COVID, implying that there isn’t much risk. Unfortunately, national statistics reveal that annually in the U.S., about 62,000 people die of influenza. In just six months, 186,000 have died from COVID.

The writer also suggested that since most deaths were of people over 65 (about 1/4th were under 65), it didn’t really matter. That seems pretty callous, especially considering the number of volunteer hours that retired people donate, the child care they often provide for family members, and the countless other ways they enrich our lives and society.

With school back in session part-time, more students will undoubtedly be exposed, which may result in deaths of younger people. Until a vaccine is widely available and everyone takes advantage of it, we must each make a daily effort to keep ourselves, friends, family and coworkers safer.

I consider risks and consequences when making many decisions. The risk of getting COVID might be low in Montana, and the consequences for you may be negligible. However, if you don’t wear a mask, the risk for others is great, and the consequences can be deadly.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

