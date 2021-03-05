Consider educators for vaccine priority

To Gov. Greg Gianforte and our Montana legislators:
Please consider educators as essential workers and thus eligible for the COVID vaccine in Phase 1B per the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
Those who work in this sector are potentially exposed every day while educating our children. Vaccinating educators will ensure our students can return to or continue in-person education with minimal disruption, and just as importantly, protect a vulnerable subset of the population that provides an indispensable service to our Montana communities.
Megan Tullis,
Polson