Consider effects of excessive alcohol

I read the guest column on the Sept. 27 Opinion page of the Missoulian with interest, and, while congressional intervention might aide the plight of performance venues, and perhaps is timely, I think it might also be timely for Nick and Robin Checota, and other venue owners, to consider the toll that is borne by this community when excessive alcohol is sold.

The last concert I attended was ruined by people walking in front of me to get to the bar, fighting between drunk patrons, the police intervening and arrests made, not to mention the drunk drivers on the roads after the event. In my lifetime, excessive alcohol use has had devastating consequences.

If we are asking congress for taxpayer dollars to fund these bills, shouldn't the venue owners have some responsibility to ensure the safety/sanity of the patrons within the venue?

Having attended youth forums in Missoula, hoping to advocate for youth, I've come to believe Logjam is one of the "sacred cows" in our community, too important to community revenue to challenge. Hiding our collective heads in the sand seems insane, yet that's seems to be the choice we are making.