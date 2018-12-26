I can't be accused of being anti-bike, as I was a life member of Adventure Cycling back when it was known as Bike Centennial. I want to write in protest of the latest insanity from our city council, the changing of Fifth and Sixth streets from two lanes to one.
To remind them, the purpose of streets is to move traffic. Auto traffic is at the max in almost all of our streets. Reserve Street, the one street we have engineered properly, has been over its maximum carrying capacity for over two years.
I drive on Fifth and Sixth very frequently and often both lanes are full. It might be considered very chic to have a little boutique town full of bikes but right now most of us need every street we have, especially since you have choked down Broadway to effectively only one lane each way.
Figure out ways to increase the lanes for autos, especially on Broadway, and forget forever the reduction of lanes.
Warren Little,
Missoula