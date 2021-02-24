Consider getting rid of political parties and elections altogether

Fourteen billion dollars ($14,000,000,000) was spent on the 2020 elections. Translated, this money amount would have purchased 70,000, $200,000 homes for needy American families. It would have reduced or paid $20,000 towards college expenses for 700,000 students, and on and on. Instead, $14 billion bought Americans tons of lies, half-truths, conspiracy theories, innuendo, dishonesty, disharmony and almost our democracy. There has to be a better way!

And that way may be to get rid of political parties and elections altogether. Perhaps another way would be for every American citizen's name, at the age of 18, to go into a lottery. So registered, each individual could determine for themselves if they would be willing to serve in local, state or federal government. Individuals selected for state and national government would be either representatives or senators in or from the state from which they resided. Should said individual be selected, they would serve no more than two terms (four-year or six-year) in any single branch of government so selected.

These selected individuals would be provided with a salary commensurate with the average national wage, medical insurance equivalent to what is paid through Medicare and credited with Social Security benefits as currently provided by law. During their time in government they would not be allowed to engage in other forms of employment.