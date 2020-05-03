Consider keeping journal of contacts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some practical advice to help in this anti-virus campaign:

Each day write a small entry on your daily planner or journal listing everyone you came in contact with on that day, and the name of anyone who handed you anything that you touched, places you visited. In this quiet time, the list shouldn't take you long to compile.

Then, if you come down with the virus, we should be able to track back and tell who else you may have infected or who may have infected you. In this way we should be able to identify the source of the virus and stop it in its tracks.

These politicians are very eager to think of ways to get their name in front of the public every day. Let them suggest something like this every day so they can do something helpful instead of just being a pain in the posterior.

Today I am starting my list. Please start your own, today. Then if you come down with it, the health investigator will have something to work with instead of just a blank stare.

Warren Little,

Missoula