I have a suggestion for the Missoula Marathon. Why not consider reciprocating with Frenchtown to be at the end point of the marathon some time.
Yeah: Start the race on Higgins and Finish the race in Frenchtown. How exciting would it be to see the racers coming down a long stretch of Mullan Road at the end of the race!
What does Frenchtown get out of being at the start? A lot of people looking for a place to use the bathroom before the race.
Why not let this community receive some of the benefits of all the trappings that go with the marathon? It would be easy to just reverse the course.
Terry McLaughlin,
Missoula