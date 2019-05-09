Smokers, thank you all for being the rudest humans on planet Earth.
Please do no throw your burning butts and empty packs out your vehicle. Instead, consider putting the butt in your pocket, taking it home and throwing it down in your own yard.
Or better still, just eat the butt and empty pack. Perhaps this will help speed your early demise from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), lung cancer, mouth and gum cancer, or emphysema. This will save we non-smoking taxpayers from paying your increased health care costs for chemo, plastic surgery, oxygen tanks and all the other maladies caused by your poor life choices.
Dale A. Hanson,
Lolo