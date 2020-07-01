Consider others' perspectives

Consider others' perspectives

Statues of then-heroes and statesmen are being pulled down around the world, including a statue of Christopher Columbus of Spain, who sailed the ocean blue, discovering both that the earth isn’t flat and discovering for himself, America. He and his comrades didn’t know about America.

Let’s step down from our high angry horses and take others’ perspectives, from other cultures, other races, even white Europeans like Chris Columbus and labeled white Americans with weapons who also feel threatened and downtrodden in their own skin.

Pretend that I was Sacajawea (you can’t prove that I was not), teaching Lewis and Clark and animal trappers with cruel traps like Toussaint Charbonneau the “Indian” way. Animals died slowly and painfully when the trap hit wrong. Indians were careful stewards of the land and its creatures. Sacajawea understood the “white man’s” different history and perspective, and communicated honestly. Some listened, as they do sometimes when you are honest.

That is better than nothing, when some listen. They only do it if you respect them and their different histories and perspectives.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

