Consider qualities of superior leadership

In this coming presidential election, it will be important that we elect an exceptional leader.

I have worked with hundreds of organizations and thousands of leaders over the last 30-plus years. I have always found that a part of superior leadership is the individual’s ability and willingness to demonstrate and use the following. And, to continuously cultivate them.

HUMILITY: A modest view of one’s own importance. Recognizing your own and others' value are equal. The feeling or attitude that you have no special importance that makes you better than others.

VULNERABILITY: Being open and genuine about feelings of the heart, mind, body and soul. Trust without self-judgement or fear of reaction and judgment from others. Being exposed to pure, honest emotions, while at the same time standing in your own sense of value.

EMPATHY: The ability to understand and share the feelings of another, either in a face to face situation or hearing about it. To truly be open minded enough to experience what they are seeing and feeling without losing yourself in their emotions and the event.