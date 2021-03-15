Consider the facts

Please consider these facts regarding Jon Tester’s voting record on these important amendments proposed for the American Rescue Act of 2021. He voted “no” on all of the following amendments, none of which passed.
The original COVID relief package, House Bill #1319, will provide $1400 to all citizens. The Cassidy Amendment #1162 was designed to make an exception by eliminating stimulus checks for inmates in federal prisons. Tester noted “no” to this amendment meaning that he is in favor of awarding inmates with stimulus money.
Bill #1319 also provides all schools with an equal amount of stimulus money. Rubio’s Amendment #1026 proposed that money to public schools be graduated according to their in-class participation: 100% to those with all face-to-face classes, 50% to those with partial in-class attendance, and 25% to those still operating 100% online. Tester voted against this amendment, preferring to give schools which are not even open the same amount of money as those operating at 100% attendance.
Cassidy’s Amendment #1161 would have given private schools monetary relief for COVID related expenses such as cleaning supplies, distancing equipment, and substitutes’ salaries. Tester’s “no” vote implies a disregard for private education.
As the bill stands, recovery assistance will be handed out to states based on population. The Secretary of the Treasury decides how much each municipality will receive, but neither the states nor the local governments need to provide any accountability for their expenses. The Romney Amendment #1364 would have required state and local governments to apply for aid through the Treasury Department with evidence of revenue losses, and the amount of funding could not exceed those losses. Tester voted “no” on this amendment to allow blanket fiscal awards regardless of need.
I have written to Senator Tester multiple times asking for his opinion on a specific issue or how he plans to vote on an upcoming bill. In every instance his letters have circumvented my questions even though my concerns are very straightforward. I expend a significant amount of time and effort to get the facts regarding our legislators’ activities, and I want to share this information with the public.
Larry McKenzie,
Choteau