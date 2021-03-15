Consider the facts

Please consider these facts regarding Jon Tester’s voting record on these important amendments proposed for the American Rescue Act of 2021. He voted “no” on all of the following amendments, none of which passed.

The original COVID relief package, House Bill #1319, will provide $1400 to all citizens. The Cassidy Amendment #1162 was designed to make an exception by eliminating stimulus checks for inmates in federal prisons. Tester noted “no” to this amendment meaning that he is in favor of awarding inmates with stimulus money.

Bill #1319 also provides all schools with an equal amount of stimulus money. Rubio’s Amendment #1026 proposed that money to public schools be graduated according to their in-class participation: 100% to those with all face-to-face classes, 50% to those with partial in-class attendance, and 25% to those still operating 100% online. Tester voted against this amendment, preferring to give schools which are not even open the same amount of money as those operating at 100% attendance.

Cassidy’s Amendment #1161 would have given private schools monetary relief for COVID related expenses such as cleaning supplies, distancing equipment, and substitutes’ salaries. Tester’s “no” vote implies a disregard for private education.