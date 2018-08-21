Our president is often more concerned about protecting his media image than protecting the security of our nation.
But there's a bigger picture.
Members of the dominating political party are protecting the president, who is not protecting the USA from the hostilities of greedy Russian billionaires.
But there's a bigger picture.
Members of the dominating USA political party are protected by many billionaires. Also by election manipulations like suppressing voters and vote counting. Also by extreme gerrymandering. For instance, a dozen or more Republican representatives now sit in USA House seats gerrymandered away from Democrats.
But there's a bigger picture.
Greedy billionaires in Russia noticed there’s more independents than Democrats. More Democrats than Republicans. But a lot of American TV, newspapers and social media, separately, also in combination, protect the dominating political party.
Also noticed common desire to oppress minorities, and how easy it is to incite lasting hatred in the USA.
But there is a bigger picture.
American billionaires have not yet resisted hostile acts against the USA by Vladimir Putin and his 100 greedy billionaires.
Time to consider, work and vote for candidates who will work and support publicly financed elections.
Bob Williams,
Stevensville