Letter

Something needs to be done about the traffic coming from Hellgate Elementary school.

The intersection at Flynn Lane and Mullan Road needs to be addressed. There is a growing population in Missoula in general; but the traffic at this particular intersection is terrible. For parents and people on their way to work, they find themselves late often because of the buildup here.

I feel we would really benefit from a traffic light being installed right at this intersection. If we were to do this we will be able to get everyone going about their day in a more timely fashion.

I don’t know if this is even a possibility but it should be highly considered.

Victoria Deschamps,

Missoula

