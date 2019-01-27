Here are some facts from the Centers for Disease Control regarding gun violence in the United States.
Gun deaths have been rising since 2009 and in 2017 gun deaths killed more people than car accidents. 39,773 people died in 2017, and that does not count the more than 70,000 that were injured (12/100,000). 14,542 of those were homicides, and 58 percent of those were committed by white men.
Other developed countries have a rate of less than 1/100,000, so we are indeed a world leader in this statistic. Gun deaths are now the second leading cause of death of children in this country. Montana is the leader per capita of gun deaths in the United States.
Every gun death is tragic, but to focus on the rare but sensationalized cases of an illegal immigrant killing someone is to devalue and detract from the very real problem our neighbors, friends and families face. At a time when our local schools are threatened, it is time to do something substantive about this problem which cannot be fixed by a border wall, or self-righteous posturing of sympathy.
Support reasonable gun control, including background checks!
Beth Thompson,
Missoula