Constitution clear: Senate is not jury

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and his cohorts continue to argue that bribery and other "high crimes" are "valid" against President Trump and this is a "constitutional crisis."

He missed the point that "impeachment" does not "create" a crime absent a crime.

Article 3, Section 2, Paragraph 3 is clear: "The trial of all crimes, except in cases of impeachment, shall be by jury."

All House impeachment managers have asserted their impeachment of President Trump now in the Senate is "as if by a jury." The Senate is not a jury. Never was and never will be.

Remember "pocket veto"? Is that impeachable because it defies Congress?

A "jury" as defined within the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights, is conducted by "a jury of one's peers."

Claims Democrats allege do not reach that level. None of the senators is "peer" to the executive, as defined and circumscribed by the Constitution of the United States.

No Senate is defined in the Constitution as a jury.

There is no reference to the Senate as being a peer to the president.

And oversight of the executive is not mentioned in the Constitution.

That should be the end of it.

Jim Greaves,

Thompson Falls

