Vladimir Kovalev wrote (letter, July 6) that, “the first citizen obligation is to obey the laws of the country; this obligation is primary, human rights are secondary.” That may be the case in some authoritarian countries, and many Republicans seem to believe that it is or should be the case in this country.
In fact, the U. S. Constitution protects human rights from the government as a first priority. It does so in the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights. Congress is prohibited from passing laws that would abridge the freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom to peaceably assemble, and freedom of religion (First Amendment), freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures (Fourth), laws that would violate certain rights in criminal cases (Fifth), and laws imposing cruel or unusual punishment (Eighth). There is no obligation to obey laws that would restrict this freedom, and they cannot be enforced.
To preserve our freedom, Americans should also vote for those who promise to uphold the Constitution. Especially now, when President Trump has proposed actions that would violate all of these constitutional requirements (according to analysis by the American Civil Liberties Union).
Jonathan Haber,
Missoula