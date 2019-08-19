{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Chris Jones, in his letter to the editor printed Aug. 16. says "The number of representatives in the Congress should be based on the number of citizens in a district, not the number of residents."

Unfortunately for Jones, the Founding Fathers didn't consult with him when they drafted the Constitution. From Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3 of the Constitution: "Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers."

There is nary a word about citizens or who Jones or, for that matter, Sen. Fred Thomas thinks should be counted. The Constitution says count the number of people.

A citizenship question has not been on a census survey sent to 100% of households since 1950. What you and Senator Thomas would like hasn't been done for 70 years. The experts at the Census Bureau determined that such a question would reduce response rate, so they got rid of it. Barack Obama had nothing to do with it.

Next time you try to put together a letter to the editor remember this: Facts are your friend.

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags