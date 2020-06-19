Constitutional rights

From Saturday's (June 13) Missoulian, on the black Missoula resident detained by white thugs:

“The man, whom the Missoulian is not naming due to his concerns of safety, is black and said the narrative pushed by the armed individuals after the incident — that he was a threat to protesters and even had been carrying a gun — was twisted to make them look like legitimate protectors.”

So let's be clear. A group of white men act as if they have the right to open carry and detain people at their discretion … whim. A black man suspected of having a gun is open to detention in their world. Nope, no racism in these actions, just more self-proclaimed saviors protecting white property.

What if he had been carrying a gun? Would he have been any less within his rights than the white mob — let's call them what they were — who detained him? Well, no, and yet constitutional rights don't seem to matter. Do black Americans have the right to stand their ground whether they are armed or not? Ask Trayvon Martin's family; they know that walking unarmed can get you harassed and killed if someone white doesn't think you belong.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

