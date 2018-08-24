GOP dark money would have us believe that Jon Tester and Kathleen Williams are puppets of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi who would like to have Montana overrun with fearsome gang members from Mexico. Let’s take a closer look.
First, Jon Tester votes for Montanans. If he believes a bill is bad for Montanans, he will vote against it. Case in point, his vote against stricter banking regulations, which brought ire from Democrats around the country, but which Jon did because he believed passage would harm small Montana banks.
Second, Kathleen Williams — unlike Greg Gianforte — actually has a legislative record to be proud of, after three terms in the Montana House. Also unlike GG, who votes party all the way, Kathleen voted for her constituents, reached across the aisle to work with Republicans and got things done.
Finally, the fear-mongering over immigrants from Mexico is nothing short of ludicrous in a state about as far away from that border as you can get. According to statistics compiled by the American Immigration Council, in fact, only about 2 percent of Montanans are immigrants — and 26.7 percent of them were from Canada. Scary!
Please, think for yourself, and consult real — not alternative — facts.
Mary DeNevi,
Missoula