According to statistics published in the Missoulian, cattle prices have dropped about 16% from a year ago. All of the media tell us that many dairy farmers are going bankrupt or are in dire straits.
Yet when I go to the market, beef products appear to be higher than they were a year ago. I always thought that milk or cream was a major ingredient in ice cream but some of the ice cream that I purchase is higher priced than a year ago.
It would be nice to see those producer lower costs passed on to us consumers.
Peter Daniels,
Polson