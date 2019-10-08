{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

According to statistics published in the Missoulian, cattle prices have dropped about 16% from a year ago. All of the media tell us that many dairy farmers are going bankrupt or are in dire straits.

Yet when I go to the market, beef products appear to be higher than they were a year ago. I always thought that milk or cream was a major ingredient in ice cream but some of the ice cream that I purchase is higher priced than a year ago.

It would be nice to see those producer lower costs passed on to us consumers.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Peter Daniels,

Polson

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0