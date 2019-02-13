Rep. Alan Redfield wants to limit the definition of “meat” to products that are derived from slaughtered animals, so that Montana consumers will know exactly what they’re buying. In case you’re not smart enough to figure it out for yourselves, I guess.
Lawmakers need not worry about that. When consumers reach for vegan meats, they know that they’re not derived from animals, who were imprisoned in filthy, overcrowded sheds; mutilated; and slaughtered.
That’s why they’re reaching for them in the first place.
They know that eating animal flesh can be deadly, too — that it’s linked to heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cancer, and that it contributes to climate change, pollution and other environmental problems.
So, they’re buying vegan meats, to the tune of $670 million in the U.S. alone. And 65 percent of the respondents to a Faunalytics survey said they’d be open to trying lab-grown meat.
While lab-grown meat may not be widely available yet, other tasty vegan meats are in supermarkets and restaurants today. See www.PETA.org for more information and product suggestions.
Heather Moore,
PETA Foundation,
Norfolk, Virginia