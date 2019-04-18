Americans’ fears of healthcare costs are connected to unpredictability, surprise costs, the complexity of medical billing, and a lack of transparency across the system.
New data from Ipsos-Consumers for Quality Care reveals consumers want more predictability in their healthcare costs and appear willing to pay more for better value and quality of care. In fact, when given a choice, 81 percent of Americans would rather pay more for a health plan with comprehensive coverage and minimal fees when they need treatment. U.S. consumers overwhelmingly want health care changes that come with higher certainty for hospital costs, strong insurance benefits and better prescription drug coverage.
CQC’s new Negotiator’s Guide was developed to provide policy-makers with a better understanding of consumer priorities. We urge members of Congress and the administration to listen to consumers and provide bipartisan solutions that alleviate their concerns.
Donna M. Christensen,
Catharpin, Virginia