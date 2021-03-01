Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell has introduced HB 535 to eliminate your Commissioner of Public Practices. Instead of a single executive to police elections, he wants to move enforcement to a committee of elected politicians who can be counted on to disagree, and place record-keeping with another elected official. Six separate offices and four of them part-time. This is the politician's classic recipe for inaction and dysfunction.

Rep. Skees claims that de-funding the police and putting likely suspects in charge of the investigation will somehow increase efficiency and accountability.

A simpler alternative would be: Follow the campaign finance rules and don't commit crimes. Act ethically while in public office. Then your name won't be in the bad boy news.

The Commissioner's office deserves a budget increase, not to be dismembered and forgotten. Contact your legislators on HB535 by going to 444-4800 or at https://leg.mt.gov/web-messaging/.

Mark Mackin,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0