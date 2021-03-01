 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Contact your legislators on HB535

Contact your legislators on HB535

{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell has introduced HB 535 to eliminate your Commissioner of Public Practices. Instead of a single executive to police elections, he wants to move enforcement to a committee of elected politicians who can be counted on to disagree, and place record-keeping with another elected official. Six separate offices and four of them part-time. This is the politician's classic recipe for inaction and dysfunction.

Rep. Skees claims that de-funding the police and putting likely suspects in charge of the investigation will somehow increase efficiency and accountability.

A simpler alternative would be: Follow the campaign finance rules and don't commit crimes. Act ethically while in public office. Then your name won't be in the bad boy news.

The Commissioner's office deserves a budget increase, not to be dismembered and forgotten. Contact your legislators on HB535 by going to 444-4800 or at https://leg.mt.gov/web-messaging/.

Mark Mackin,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 'Movement'
Letters

The 'Movement'

Donald Trump is the leader of a political movement in America. Senator Steve Daines revealed he is a solid member of this political movement w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News