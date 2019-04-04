Try 3 months for $3
Letter

The Way Less Traveled By

Two roads diverged in a Hawthorne wood,

And worried we would travel both

And lose our souls, our neighborhood,

And listened to the vulgar; then

what we should,

As puerile tweets undo our civic oaths.

Then “blame the victim” perverts our care,

This Other path restricts our aim,

As Senate drones “play possum” on a dare,

Rescind the law's demand we play fair;

Deny the vote our House would claim.

Since both the oaf and narrowness now splay,

As roads untended, well-worn black...

Oh flee their fiscal frauds today,

They curse democracy whichever way;

No peaceful world is coming back.

Intended apocalypse is coming nigh,

Division, free of truths that fence

Intemperate bullies, disposed to lie...

I tramp the bush that makes me cry,

Embrace impeachment, however tense.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

