The Way Less Traveled By
Two roads diverged in a Hawthorne wood,
And worried we would travel both
And lose our souls, our neighborhood,
And listened to the vulgar; then
what we should,
As puerile tweets undo our civic oaths.
Then “blame the victim” perverts our care,
This Other path restricts our aim,
As Senate drones “play possum” on a dare,
Rescind the law's demand we play fair;
Deny the vote our House would claim.
Since both the oaf and narrowness now splay,
As roads untended, well-worn black...
Oh flee their fiscal frauds today,
They curse democracy whichever way;
No peaceful world is coming back.
Intended apocalypse is coming nigh,
Division, free of truths that fence
Intemperate bullies, disposed to lie...
I tramp the bush that makes me cry,
Embrace impeachment, however tense.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula