In an Aug. 10 Missoulian article, Councilman Jesse Ramos referred to recent comments of mine regarding property taxes; I would like to provide proper context for my comments that Ramos failed to provide.
I represent constituents in Ward 3 who have lived for decades in their homes and are now on a fixed income. The property tax burden can lead to potentially difficult decisions for seniors regarding their living situations. Aging in place, where one has a support system, should not be compromised by an archaic tax structure. Regardless, local government has an obligation to provide services to maintain the quality of life we all expect in Missoula. Our tax structure should reflect both these values.
In the last 30 years, residential property taxes have become the work horse for our local tax revenue, as taxes in the categories of Business Equipment, Forest and Agricultural Lands, and Centrally Assessed Businesses have decreased. Our Montana economy has shifted towards recreation and tourism.
As Missoula works to provide an acceptable level of basic services in this changing economy, my hope is the legislature gives local governments the tools to capture tourist dollars, relieving pressure on our local residential property tax base.
Gwen Jones,
City councilor
for Ward 3,
Missoula