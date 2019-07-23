RE: Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria.
The Global Fund, the world’s largest international health funding organization, was created in 2002 to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
The meeting for the sixth funding replenishment will occur in October in France. U.S. support for the Global Fund has always been bipartisan.
Great progress has occurred in the past 17 years in the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria, but threats remain. Malaria continues to be a major cause of the death of children, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. TB is still the world’s leading infectious killer; multi-drug resistant forms are increasing and challenging to treat. The fight against HIV/AIDS is struggling as discrimination associated with the disease has halted progress, especially among adolescent girls and young women.
The U.S. is the largest donor to the Global Fund and its contribution is pivotal. It comprises a third of the total funding and sets a target for other donors to reach. A $14 billion commitment from donor governments can unlock an additional $46 billion in funding from lower-income countries.
Contact U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and urge them to ensure a strong U.S. commitment to the Global Fund.
K. Jane Duncan,
RESULTS,
Missoula