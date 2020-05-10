Continue to follow health guidelines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The outbreak of COVID-19 has exposed the disparities of American health care systems and put extreme pressure on health care workers like myself; however, I am grateful Montana has Gov. Steve Bullock, who listens to health experts and leads with strength.

As a registered nurse, I appreciate Governor Bullock’s consideration of the science, economics, and cost of lives. Bullock has shown leadership by triaging all these needs to attain a best outcome in Montana. His request for appropriate testing, and testing supplies, will be the key to opening up our economy and keeping our health care workers from becoming overwhelmed.

Due to our governor's early actions, we have been successful in fighting the spread of COVID-19. Montana now claims the lowest number of infections in the continental United States, and has put us in a place where we can begin to reopen the state. The plan for Montana to re-open in stages, based on best evidence, is a well thought out and educated approach.

For the sake of us on the front lines fighting this virus, please continue to social distance, wear a mask when in public, and follow the guidelines laid out by experts and officials.

Loni Conley,

Missoula