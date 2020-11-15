Continue work of inviting Missoulians

I submit my name for consideration to the Missoula Democrat Central Committee and the people of Senate District 48. I hope to replace Nate McConnell, and thank him for his service to Montana.

I've learned about state government through my experience as a medical marijuana patient and activist. I first tried cannabis for cramps at the University of Montana. I believe it's a medically and recreationally awesome plant.

I served as House of Representatives staff in 2015. As the House Taxation Committee secretary, I was the first staffer through the door in the morning and never missed one of 90 days. I learned poker face, respect and decorum among differences from that committee. I also saw how they responded to the citizens testifying on behalf of their self or business. After the session, I had back surgery and went to work in the medical marijuana industry.

My goal as an activist was to share info and tools for cannabis supporters to access the Capitol. Through posting agendas, hearing dates and bills on social media, I helped people come and speak truth to power. I would continue this important work of inviting people from Missoula to speak in 2021 as your senator.

Erica Siate,

Seeley Lake

