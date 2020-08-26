 Skip to main content
Contrast in candidates

Sincere Americans on the right have seen a few things that might cause them pause.

One, Joe Biden helps a young boy with a stutter, out of sight of the cameras. Donald Trump makes fun of a reporter with a physical disability, knowing the cameras are rolling. His base laughs.

Two, believers in the southern border wall send millions of their hard-earned money to Steve Bannon to get that wall going, only to discover that Bannon stole about $25 million and is living high off of it. Biden speaks often about ending racism and its terrible effects, then quietly spends his own time calling victims of it to offer his condolences. He even attended the wake of a longtime constituent without Secret Service because he had seen that constituent on his daily commute.

Three, DJT fashions nicknames for his detractors, even former supporters, diminishing and disrespecting them. Joe Biden calls his opponents to chat, expresses concern for them as humans, and offers his support for any of their ideas that might help Americans.

These examples are not so important all by themselves, but they begin to show a contrast in character between these men and their parties.

Dan Sieckman,

Missoula

