Contrast in presidential debates

The 1960 Nixon-Kennedy Debates on TV — the first — began my fascination with politics. Allen Drury's novel "Advise and Consent" (1959) showed political parties balancing Constitutional powers among judges, executives, and congresspersons. I read it, was inspired about citizens cooperating against global totalitarianism, and my high school sent me to Boys State. As TV media intruded itself, there were swamp alligators around, snapping. Would TV favor alligators?

Both debaters treated the presidency with reverence as the world's leader. They recommended policies best for the nation. They took respectful turns, argued a party platform, and applied well-developed political knowledge. The VP won on points, but neglected shaving his "five o'clock shadow" and lost.

Sixty years later I watched our 2020 presidential debate. It had a competent VP too, the contender. The other, a “Vanity TV performer” surrendered world leadership to totalitarians, got himself impeached for soliciting their election interference, illegally collapsed our three branches into one, then refused to apply knowledge to policy. Americans were ashamed. COVID-19 killed hundreds of thousands.

Bullying and incoherent, Trump refused taking turns, dismissed platform planks, and wouldn't explore policy. His veins bulging, his mouth slathered with droplets, he savaged his hosts. Swamp Alligator No.1 ate our democracy.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

