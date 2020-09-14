Contrived drama aimed at inspiring pathos?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I watched the premiere of "Rachael Ray at Home" this morning. Her house burned down in August after the conclusion of her summer at-home, due to quarantine, shows. Just prior to the end of the summer shows, “tragically” her old, rescued dog Izaboo died.

Actor and Rachael’s friend Dennis Leary, administrator of a fire department first responder program, was on today’s show, sometimes grinning maniacally, soliciting funding for his foundation in conjunction with the fire. Rachael and John, her husband (a terrible musician in my opinion, who plays on the show), are associated with Leary’s program.

Supposedly, this fire started due to creosote in their chimney, which sent sparks flying to the roof. Rachael reported that, responsibly, they have cleaned the chimney in the 14-year-old house twice yearly. I have had chimneys and that is exceedingly responsible, in my experience. It seems inconceivable to me that creosote could have caused this fire, but who knows? Stuff happens. Maybe the wood back East is pitchier.