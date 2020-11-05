Conversation with President Trump

Donald Trump called me and told me that he was sorry that he had caused so much trouble the last four years. He said that he never really wanted to be president — of anything. He said that he has acted as he has because, well, he just likes to make trouble.

"It's boring to be nice, proper, honest, just, truthful, etc.," he said. And you know, he went on, by being rather untruthful, rather mean, cruel and dishonest, by being a sexual predator, maybe he has taught people to, well, investigate how to be a better person; how not to be like him. He said that he was really just trying to be a teacher to "lost" Americans.

Finally, he said something like: "And really, we have to accept the fact that most Americans are not very smart, are not really tuned in because face it, what kind of person would have voted for me in the first place?"

He chuckled a little and said: "Well, it's been fun!! I made a lot of great trouble, didn't I? I bet Sleepy Joe won't be as fun and interesting as me, and maybe after four years, they'll want me back."

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

