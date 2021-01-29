Converting streets is waste of money

The notion that the city should fix one-way streets in Missoula because they are confusing is an outrage. Driving a car involves complying with signage and street markings; it is not rocket science. To spend $5 million of federal tax money to change something for the sake of change is counterproductive.

I wrote to Missoula Redevelopment Agency Director Ellen Buchanan a couple years ago opposing this notion, and asked her not to spend another dime on studying the proposal, and never had a response. She is paraphrased in the Missoulian that downtown businesses support the project; I'll go on record to voice my opposition to this unnecessary waste.

"The city is hoping for much higher tax revenue from the Front Street Urban Renewal District in the next few years as property taxes from new hotels and restaurants start coming in."

Thanks, existing businesses that see tax increases yearly, and no doubt will be taxed more and more for this goofy idea. Mine are over $50,000 yearly; they started at $8,000 and went to $13,000 the year we completed renovations in 1997.

Where does the city come up with this stuff?