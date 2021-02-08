Convicting Trump will reduce influence

Millions of people around the world saw and heard the attack on Congress and Donald Trump's participation in it, and were shocked and dismayed.

In an effort to hold onto power by any means, Trump clearly incited violent insurrection, which Senator Daines must recognize. Please call him at 202-224-2651 and remind him that convicting Trump will significantly reduce his damaging influence on our democracy and also on the Republican Party.

In the months following the election, Trump committed numerous impeachable offenses as he continued to not only challenge the election and tweet his followers into an angry stupor of commitment to "take back the steal," but made recorded phone calls and meetings trying to bully officials into changing totals.

Please, Senator Daines — free yourself from Trump and vote for conviction!

Ethel MacDonald,

Missoula

