Convince friends to stop COVID movie

I am a retired epidemiologist. I have seen this public health crisis movie many times. In my 32-year career, those movies were cartoon length, maybe as long as a documentary, but never a “Gone With the Wind” length blockbuster like COVID-19, which apparently will rewind itself for a second and third showing.

I sure hate wearing a mask, washing my hands raw and standing 6-feet-plus apart and avoiding my friends and eating only my cooking for month after month. But I hope to convince my fellow skeptical and COVID-tired Montanans that masks work, hand washing works, social distancing works and it is really a Golden Rule situation.

As far as I can tell, the government response — federal, state and local — is pretty much a disaster, so we have to protect ourselves and each other. A vaccine will appear but not tomorrow.

The virus has no politics. It is happy to fly into your nose or mouth, stick to your hands, and get a free ride to someone else whether you are a Democrat or Republican. Then they infect someone else and someone else, and someone else, and someone else, etc.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

