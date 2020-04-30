Cooney a trusted, experienced leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a trusted and experienced Montana leader, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney provides our best opportunity to improve Montana’s economy while standing on the side of workers, small businesses and our environment.

Cooney has worked for many years to build consensus around issues like Medicaid expansion. I am proud to have worked with him on this program which provides health care to nearly 100,000 Montanans, stability to our rural hospitals and thousands of good-paying jobs.

Legislation to control prescription drug prices and protect local pharmacies passed during the 2019 Legislature because the Bullock-Cooney administration worked with Montana business leaders and health care providers to develop proposals for addressing drug prices. Corporate lobbyists flew in from out-of-state to pressure legislators, but the groundwork laid prior to the session allowed us to find agreement on proposals good for Montana.

Working with a legislature dominated by the opposite party takes exceptional leadership in the Governor’s office. The Bullock-Cooney team listened and found common ground that has allowed Montana to move forward with our values in the forefront and our commitment to our public lands, open spaces and quality education.

Please join me in voting for Cooney for governor.