Cooney and Bullock better at respecting our money

I'm conservative. I hate spending money but when necessary, I proceed thoughtfully. Wouldn't it be nice if the government did the same? The Oct. 8, article blames covid for our national debt, but that's only part of the story.

The only legislative victory of the past four years was a massive stimulus package, after 9 years of economic expansion, in the form of a tax-cut that benefited - who? We make below the median income for Montana and our taxes went up.

There are times when the government should prop up the economy; now is one of those times! Congress is floundering while my favorite local businesses close or are on the brink. We need help.

Where are Daines and Gianforte? The fat cats are hiding, too shy to spend another dime to help Mom & Pop, meanwhile the fed is propping up the stock market. They're mortgaging our kid's future to help the rich.

The fiscally responsible thing to do is vote these grifters out. It's time to give someone else a go – Bullock, with Cooney by his side, has managed a balanced budget with rainy day fund. I'll be voting for them. Seems they're better at respecting our money.

Deana DeWire,

Missoula

